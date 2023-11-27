Australia's Premier Leak Detection Service, 1300 FINDLEAK, Expands To Brisbane And The Gold Coast

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

1300 FINDLEAK, Australia's leading leak detection and repair service, is thrilled to announce its expansion to Brisbane and the Gold Coast. Known for its exceptional expertise and state-of-the-art equipment, 1300 FINDLEAK has over a decade of experience accurately identifying and resolving all types of building leaks, both internal and external. From roofs and balconies to showers, underground pipes, intermittent leaks, pool and spa issues, and even gas and water pipe bursts, 1300 FINDLEAK has earned a reputation for excellence nationwide.

"Our expansion to Brisbane and the Gold Coast marks an exciting new chapter for our company," says Oliver Schulze, Director of 1300 FINDLEAK. "We are committed to providing top-notch gas, water, and pool leak detection services to property owners, businesses, and municipalities in these vibrant communities."

1300 FINDLEAK caters to a diverse clientele, including plumbing companies, property maintenance firms, real estate agencies, local councils, and water suppliers. With a vast network of skilled tradespeople and specialists, the company is well-prepared to address all repair needs stemming from gas and water leak damage. No job is too large or small for 1300 FINDLEAK, making it the go-to choice for residential and commercial water leak detection Australia-wide.

Appointments with 1300 FINDLEAK typically last one hour, ensuring efficient service delivery. Payment is due upon the completion of the appointment unless clients have an approved credit account. The company provides comprehensive findings, identifies the causes of leaks, and offers repair recommendations. Clients also have the option to purchase detailed analysis reports for more in-depth insights.

Booking 1300 FINDLEAK's services is a breeze for real estate agents, owners' corporations, builders, and plumbers. Clients can simply email their work orders, along with any relevant details and instructions, such as renter or occupant contact information, to com. The dedicated office team will promptly schedule a convenient appointment on their behalf. Real estate agents and owners' corporations enjoy the convenience of pre-approved 30-day accounts, while builders and plumbers can apply for customized arrangements.

1300 FINDLEAK's expansion to Brisbane and the Gold Coast reaffirms its commitment to offering the highest quality leak detection services in Australia. For more information or to book an appointment, visit com or contact com.