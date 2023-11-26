New Zealand ready to backtrack on extreme tobacco plots

(MENAFN) New Zealand's newly formed coalition government, led by the National Party, has announced its intention to abandon the previous administration's ambitious anti-smoking initiatives. The move involves scrapping amendments introduced by the Labour-led government that aimed to enforce stringent measures, including making it illegal to sell tobacco to individuals born after 2008 by 2027. The plan also sought to reduce the number of authorized retail outlets for tobacco sales, beginning in 2024, and implement measures for the 'de-nicotization' of cigarettes, with a proposed ban on high-nicotine smoking tobacco products from 2025.



Health organizations in the country have expressed deep disappointment over the policy reversal and have urged the new government to reconsider its stance on smoke-prevention measures. The Labour Party's anti-smoking initiatives were designed to address public health concerns and reduce smoking-related illnesses, particularly among vulnerable populations.



The National Party-led coalition, now in power following recent elections, has vowed to repeal the amendments by March. Their decision aligns with the campaign led by the New Zealand First party, which advocates for "age-appropriate access to nicotine" and argues that nicotine consumption is generally as safe as caffeine for adults.



The backlash against the government's decision has been led by the Health Coalition Aotearoa (HCA), condemning the repeal of anti-smoking legislation as a major setback for public health. Critics argue that this policy reversal will have severe consequences, potentially costing thousands of lives, and will disproportionately affect the Maori population, which has the highest smoking rates in the country at 19 percent, according to HCA co-chair Professor Lisa Te Morenga.



HCA co-chair Professor Boyd Swinburn emphasized the potential ramifications, stating, "This is a major loss for public health, and a huge win for the tobacco industry – whose profits will be boosted at the expense of Kiwi lives." The debate over the government's decision highlights the delicate balance between public health initiatives and individual freedoms, raising questions about the future trajectory of tobacco regulations in New Zealand.



