(MENAFN) A blockade initiated by Polish truckers is reportedly causing significant disruptions to the delivery of military and humanitarian goods to Ukraine, according to claims by the UNIAN media outlet, citing information from volunteers. The supplies allegedly stranded at the Polish-Ukrainian border include essential items such as fuel, drones, and thermal cameras.



The truckers began their protest on November 6, expressing discontent with the European Union's decision to exempt their Ukrainian counterparts from requiring permits to cross the frontier. Initially relaxed during the conflict between Moscow and Kiev in February 2022, the truckers argue that the exemptions have led to unfair competition, resulting in a decrease in prices.



In a Telegram post on Friday, UNIAN cited a volunteer who raises donations for Kiev's forces and delivers electronic equipment. The volunteer expressed frustration on Facebook, noting that crucial components for anti-drone detectors are "all stuck at the Polish border." Another Ukrainian volunteer, Boris Miroshnykov, claimed in a Tuesday Telegram post that thousands of vans carrying critical imports, including fuel, drones, thermal imagers, and medical supplies, are being blocked at the Polish border. He raised concerns that the consequences for Ukraine could soon be "comparable to a naval blockade by" Russia and criticized the lack of voluntary assistance from Warsaw in resolving the issue.



Miroshnykov's statement underscores the potential humanitarian impact of the blockade, affecting not only military operations but also crucial medical and other supplies. Amid growing concerns, Ukraine's ambassador to Poland, Vasily Zvarych, officially approached the Foreign Ministry in Warsaw on Friday, demanding the immediate unblocking of the frontier.



The ambassador highlighted reports of a second Ukrainian trucker's death while waiting in the border queue, emphasizing the urgency of resolving the situation for the well-being of both nations.





