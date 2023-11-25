Orlando Bloom The Latest Celebrity To Call On Panama To Quash Mining Law

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)





















AFP – Los Angeles - The social struggle that the Panamanian people began in the streets more than a month ago in rejection of the contract that the Government of President Laurentino Cortizo signed with Minera Panamá for the concession of the exploitation of the largest open pit copper mine in Central America It has attracted not only the attention of the international press, but also of famous actors and celebrities who have spoken publicly in favor of the popular outcry asking the Supreme to declare the mining contract unconstitutional.

First it was the Mexican YouTuber Alex Tienda who, , had to experience first-hand the massive protests held in the capital city, which led him to document the situation to make it known on social networks. Then it was the actor Leonardo DiCaprio , known for his environmental fight against climate change, who shared a video on his Instagram account with more than 61 million followers in which he exposed the circumstances that led thousands of Panamanians to the streets in defense. from the earth.

Later, it was the renowned environmental activist Greta Thumberg who, like DiCaprio, shared the video of the conservation organization Rewild asking the Court to declare the contract with Minera Panamá unconstitutional.

Now, it has been the actor Orlando Bloom who has published in his Instagram stories a petition for signatures from the organization Change to ask that the Supreme Court of Panama "stop the unconstitutional mining project in Panama."

The interpreter of films such as“The Lord of the Rings”, Pirates of the Caribbean” and“Troy” shared the link to the petition urging his 7 million followers to sign in favor of the unconstitutionality.“DECLARE NOW,” Bloom wrote.

In the image, the actor also tagged the renowned Ecuadorian indigenous activist Helena Gualinga , whom he thanked for making him

aware of everything that is happening in Panama



