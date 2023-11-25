E& Joins As Official Event Partner For Final Round Of The FIA Formula 2 Championship At Abu Dhabi GP Weekend

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Ahead of the final round of this year's FIA Formula 2 Championship, Abu Dhabi GP founding partner, e& will join as the official event partner for the F2 season finale at Yas Marina Circuit.

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix founding partner and presenting partner of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts, e& – the leading global technology group – continues to expand its role at the region's biggest event weekend, supporting the successful running of the support races for the future stars of Formula 1.

The 11 teams and 22 drivers are racing in Abu Dhabi for the 14th and final round of the 2023 season, with a three-way battle for the championship between Championship leader Theo Pourchaire, Frederik Vesti and Ayumu Isawa to clinch this year's title.

The F2 finale presented by e& features 4 thrilling track sessions on track. Friday's Free Practice and Qualifying sessions were followed today by the final Sprint Race of the season, before the main Feature Race to close out the year takes place on Sunday 26th November.

Dr Ahmed Bin Ali, Group Senior Vice President, Corporate Communication, e&, commenting on the new partnership, said:“We are delighted to join as the official event partner to this year's final round of the FIA Formula 2 Championship as part of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, and we cannot wait to see the future stars of the sport in action.

“We are proud to further our commitment and support of the development of future generations of sporting talent, and we look forward to seeing the young drivers on track at Yas Marina Circuit this weekend.”

This year's F2 season finale features as part of the 15th edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with an incredible weekend of activity taking place on and off track, including the award-winning line-up to feature at the Yasalam After-Race Concerts presented by e&.