Uzbekistan Will Import More Than 370 Thousand Tons Of Gasoline By The End Of 2023 Uzbek Energy Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, during a speech at the
Legislative Chamber of Oliy Majlis on November 22, spoke about the
situation with gasoline in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
According to him, there is no shortage of gasoline in the
country, but measures are being taken against gas stations that
manipulate fuel prices. To meet demand, it is planned to increase
domestic production and import additional volumes of gasoline.
“True, the situation with gasoline in Uzbekistan was affected by
a temporary restriction on gasoline exports introduced by the
Russian government. During our president's visit to Moscow on
October 5-6, an intergovernmental agreement was reached, according
to which, as an exception, we were given the opportunity to
guarantee the export of gasoline, regardless of the presence or
absence of restrictions. As of today, supplies of imported gasoline
from Russian companies have begun. Thanks to the supply agreement
reached in October, the first shipments of gasoline began to arrive
in November,” said the head of the Ministry of Energy.
To date, 1.16 million tons of motor gasoline have been produced
in Uzbekistan, and by the end of the year, production will increase
to 1.329 million tons due to increased domestic production and
processing of imported fuel.
In addition, by the end of this year, it is planned to import
371 thousand tons of gasoline. Of these, 100 thousand tons will
come from Uzbekneftegaz, and another 270 thousand tons from the
private sector.
At the beginning of November, the minister announced that the
restrictions on the export of gasoline and diesel introduced by
Russia from September 21 did not affect supplies to Uzbekistan,
since an intergovernmental agreement had been concluded between the
countries.
Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov also emphasized Uzbekistan's readiness to
expand import supplies of oil and petroleum products from
Russia.
On November 17, the Russian government lifted restrictions on
the export of motor gasoline. However, the Russian Ministry of
Energy does not rule out the return of export restrictions“if
necessary”.
