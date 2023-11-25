Uzbekistan Will Import More Than 370 Thousand Tons Of Gasoline By The End Of 2023 Uzbek Energy Ministry

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, during a speech at the Legislative Chamber of Oliy Majlis on November 22, spoke about the situation with gasoline in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.

According to him, there is no shortage of gasoline in the country, but measures are being taken against gas stations that manipulate fuel prices. To meet demand, it is planned to increase domestic production and import additional volumes of gasoline.

“True, the situation with gasoline in Uzbekistan was affected by a temporary restriction on gasoline exports introduced by the Russian government. During our president's visit to Moscow on October 5-6, an intergovernmental agreement was reached, according to which, as an exception, we were given the opportunity to guarantee the export of gasoline, regardless of the presence or absence of restrictions. As of today, supplies of imported gasoline from Russian companies have begun. Thanks to the supply agreement reached in October, the first shipments of gasoline began to arrive in November,” said the head of the Ministry of Energy.

To date, 1.16 million tons of motor gasoline have been produced in Uzbekistan, and by the end of the year, production will increase to 1.329 million tons due to increased domestic production and processing of imported fuel.

In addition, by the end of this year, it is planned to import 371 thousand tons of gasoline. Of these, 100 thousand tons will come from Uzbekneftegaz, and another 270 thousand tons from the private sector.

At the beginning of November, the minister announced that the restrictions on the export of gasoline and diesel introduced by Russia from September 21 did not affect supplies to Uzbekistan, since an intergovernmental agreement had been concluded between the countries.

Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov also emphasized Uzbekistan's readiness to expand import supplies of oil and petroleum products from Russia.

On November 17, the Russian government lifted restrictions on the export of motor gasoline. However, the Russian Ministry of Energy does not rule out the return of export restrictions“if necessary”.