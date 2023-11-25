Good News For Prison Inmates In Tihar! Now, They Will Get Skills Training

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In a development that will see a massive transformation in the lives of undertrials lodged in jails for minor crimes, a new initiative has been launched which seeks to provide a direction to the reform journey of inmates.A CSR initiative by Max Healthcare in partnership with Tihar Jail will impart training to 1,200 inmates and focuses on imparting education, vocational training and therapy to reduce recidivism.“We hope this will enable the inmates to lead productive lives upon release and contribute to making society better and safer,” said Abhay Soi, Chairman and Managing Director, Max Healthcare Institute Ltd courses will be certified by the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) and are aligned with the guidelines of the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), officials said partnership emphasises direct industry interaction, including placement workshops and mock interviews for the programme's successful graduates, they said.“It is an attempt to do something for those who have been forgotten by the country, offering them a chance to live and work with dignity and respect,” Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Baniwal said National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF) Level 4 training programme has 340 hours of coursework programme is a collaboration between the Urban Development Ministry and Mission Convergence of the Delhi government.

