Kentucky Songstress Announces West Coast Tour With Band The Gardeners

Acclaimed country soul hop artist Anonimuss Rose is set to embark on an eagerly anticipated West Coast tour, igniting stages from November 30th to December 12th, 2023. The tour comes hot on the heels of her highly successful album release on May 19th, 2023, which has already garnered an impressive 300,000 streams and led to a distribution agreement with Intercept Music; distributing partner with Ingrooves Music Group.

Anonimuss Rose, celebrated for her distinctive blend of country, soul, and hip-hop, has been captivating audiences worldwide with her unique musical style. Her sophomore album, released earlier this year, has received widespread acclaim, solidifying her status as an emerging force in the music industry.

What sets this tour apart is the formation of Anonimuss Rose's live band, "The Gardeners." Comprising top-notch musicians and performers, The Gardeners will accompany Anonimuss Rose on this West Coast journey, adding an extra layer of magic to her live performances.

Anonimuss Rose rose to prominence with her 2021 hit singles "Earfquake," a collaboration with hip-hop sensation Che Noir, and "Far Away" which charted in the Top 100 on iTunes Japan. The success garnered massive attention and earned her an "artist to watch" tag. Now, she's ready to showcase her growth as an artist and performer with her latest tour.

The West Coast tour will kick off in Seattle, Washington, and wind its way down the coast, culminating in a grand finale in San Diego, California. Fans can expect a soulful, high-energy experience that fuses genres and emotions, leaving them spellbound by Anonimuss Rose's artistry.

Tour Dates:



11/30: Seattle, WA @ JewelBox Theater



12/2: Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Hideaway



12/4: Sacramento, CA @ On The Y



12/8: San Jose, CA @ Asylum



12/10: Long Beach, CA @ 4th St. Vine

12/12: San Diego, CA @ Winston's Beach Club



Anonimuss Rose and The Gardeners promise to deliver an unforgettable musical journey that showcases her versatility and profound songwriting. Don't miss this opportunity to witness the rising star in action and experience the magic of her country soul hop fusion.

For press inquiries, interviews, and tour-related information, please contact:

LexBrand Development

859-312-4320



About Anonimuss Rose: Anonimuss Rose is a genre-blending artist known for her unique fusion of country, soul, and hip-hop. Her captivating music and compelling performances have earned her a devoted following, and her latest album release continues to make waves in the music world.