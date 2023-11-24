Qatari Company May Build A Railway For High-Speed Trains In Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qatar's Power International Holding invests in the
implementation of projects in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing Kun News Agency.
The chairman of the Tourism Committee, Umid Shodiyev, met with
the Qatari delegation led by the deputy board chairman of the
company, Maurice Gattas. At the meeting, he provided information
about tourism opportunities in the country.
The parties discussed the implementation of projects aimed at the
development of tourism infrastructure in Uzbekistan.
The company wants to allocate funds for the construction of a
railway for high-speed trains on the Tashkent-Samarkand route. In
addition, there is a project to build a toll road in this
direction.
The sides also discussed the issues of financing the
construction of hotels in the historical cities of the country and
the building of an international all-season theme park in the
Tashkent region.
MENAFN24112023000195011045ID1107482633
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.