Japanese Defense Ministry Delegation Meets Milinda Moragoda

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, November 24: A delegation from the Ministry of Defense of Japan consisting of Captain Tatsuya Watanabe, Mr. Ryotaro Fujita, and Captain Yuki Yokohari, called on Milinda Moragoda Founder of the Pathfinder Foundation for an exchange of ideas on matters connected with the Indian Ocean Region.

The Pathfinder Foundation recently published a comprehensive report on the scope for collaboration between India, Japan, and Sri Lanka.

The Report can be read through the Pathfinder Foundation web

