-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Japanese Defense Ministry Delegation Meets Milinda Moragoda


11/24/2023 2:34:57 PM

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, November 24: A delegation from the Ministry of Defense of Japan consisting of Captain Tatsuya Watanabe, Mr. Ryotaro Fujita, and Captain Yuki Yokohari, called on Milinda Moragoda Founder of the Pathfinder Foundation for an exchange of ideas on matters connected with the Indian Ocean Region.

The Pathfinder Foundation recently published a comprehensive report on the scope for collaboration between India, Japan, and Sri Lanka.

The Report can be read through the Pathfinder Foundation web
link at

ADVERTISEMENT

END

MENAFN24112023000191011043ID1107482314

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search