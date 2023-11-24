Western Politicians Dream Of Getting Azerbaijan's Natural Gas, Minister Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
"Western politicians dream of getting Azerbaijan's natural gas,"
the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter
Szijjártó, said during the groundbreaking ceremony of Soltanli
village in the Jabrail district of Azerbaijan," Azernews reports.
"European leaders, who criticised the Hungarian prime minister
for visiting Azerbaijan 13 years ago, are now eager to be
photographed with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and hope for
gas cooperation with the country," the minister said.
Referring to the reconstruction of the village, Szijjártó said
Hungary is ready to contribute to the reconstruction of the
Garabagh region and has always expressed support for Azerbaijan's
sovereignty.
"For thirteen years, we have worked hard to establish a strong
strategic partnership between Hungary and Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is
considered our trusted ally, and the Azerbaijani people are our
friends," the Hungarian minister added.
It should be noted that a solemn ceremony laying the foundation
stone of Soltanli village liberated from occupation took place on
November 24.
The ceremony was attended by the Special Representative of the
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli, and
Zangilan districts of the East Zangazur Economic Region, Vahid
Hajiyev, Labour and Social Protection Minister Sahil Babayev,
Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Development and
Architecture Anar Guliyev, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs
and Trade Peter Szijjarto, as well as villagers.
MENAFN24112023000195011045ID1107481499
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.