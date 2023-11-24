European Countries' Leaders Eager To Take Photo With President Ilham Aliyev - Hungary's FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, November 24. Leaders of
European countries today are eager to take pictures with President
of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Minister of Foreign
Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjártó said, Trend reports.
Szijjártó made the remark at the ceremony of laying the
foundation of Soltanli village in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil
district.
"The leaders of European countries, who criticized the Prime
Minister of Hungary for his visit to Azerbaijan 13 years ago, are
now eager to take photos with President Ilham Aliyev and hope for
gas cooperation with the country," he said.
Concerning village reconstruction, the minister stated that
Hungary is willing to contribute to the reconstruction of the
Karabakh region and has always supported Azerbaijan's
sovereignty.
"We have worked hard for thirteen years to establish a strong
strategic partnership between Hungary and Azerbaijan." Azerbaijan
is regarded as a reliable ally, and the Azerbaijani people are
considered friends," he continued.
A somber ceremony was held to lay the foundation stone of
Soltanli village, which had been liberated from Armenian
occupation.
Along with Szijjártó, Special Representative of the President of
the Republic of Azerbaijan in Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan
districts of East Zangezur Economic Region Vahid Hajiyev, Minister
of Labor and Social Protection Sahil Babayev, Chairman of the State
Committee for Urban Development and Architecture Anar Guliyev,
Peter, as well as former IDPs from the village attended the
ceremony.
