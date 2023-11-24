Former Masterchef Australia Judge Talks About The Culinary Extravaganza Awaiting In Sri Lanka!

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

The renowned Celebrity Chef and former judge of MasterChef Australia, Gary Mehigan, engaged in a brief online discussion ahead of his highly anticipated trip to Sri Lanka at the end of the month.

The culinary maestro is set to captivate Sri Lanka during a three-day culinary extravaganza, in partnership with Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts. From November 30 to December 2, 2023, individuals with a refined taste for food will have the exclusive chance to savor Mehigan's culinary artistry at the Cinnamon Grand Colombo and personally connect with him.

During his visit, patrons will have the privilege of experiencing two thoughtfully crafted full-course dinners personally orchestrated by Mehigan himself. This promises to be an unparalleled gastronomic experience as he shares his expertise and passion with the culinary landscape of Sri Lanka. Continued by a carvery and High Tea evening hosted for the chef on the third day, featuring a book-signing session and intimate moments for guests to engage in conversation with the esteemed gourmet guru.

In the quick chat before his arrival, Mehigan shared his excitement about exploring the diverse landscapes of Sri Lanka.“I've heard a lot about Sri Lanka, and what I'm excited about is the diversity of the landscape, from lush forests to beautiful beaches. It's been on the must-visit list for a long time,” Mehigan said.

He expressed his interest in experiencing the local flavors, from street food to seafood, and visiting a spice plantation to understand the clarity of flavors that local spices bring. Mehigan particularly mentioned his anticipation of working with Sri Lanka's renowned Ceylon Cinnamon, stating,“Cinnamon is like the best on the planet, and I hope that, from a chef's perspective, those ideas are reinforced.”

When asked about the ingredients he is excited to cook with, Mehigan highlighted local seafood, including mud crab, lagoon crab, and river prawns. He also expressed his enthusiasm for incorporating Sri Lankan spices, especially Cinnamon, into his dishes.

Mehigan's culinary exploration extends beyond the familiar as he eagerly anticipates trying dishes he knows little about.“I'm looking forward to somebody giving me something, and I go, 'What the hell? What is this?' That's what I'm looking forward to,” he shared.

The celebrity chef also revealed his plans for a possible train journey from Huber to Candy, appreciating the scenic route and hinting at extending his stay to explore more.

In a delightful revelation, Mehigan disclosed his plans to ride a motorcycle around Colombo, exploring markets and capturing the essence of the city. Responding to questions about his travels on two wheels in other countries, he confidently remarked that he is okay to take ride in the streets of Colombo.

Reflecting on his fellow MasterChef judges' experiences in Sri Lanka, Mehigan shared insights from George Calombaris's visit, stating,“He just thought it was beautiful. India's a tough sell for George, and I think what he loves about Sri Lanka is how beautiful it is, how clean it is, the beaches.”

Addressing a potential reunion with his former MasterChef colleagues, Mehigan hinted at future plans, saying,“We're delivering six dinners across three cities. It's the first time we've worked together for a long time.”

When asked about comparing Sri Lankan cuisine with others he has encountered, Mehigan emphasized the uniqueness of each place and its culinary offerings. He expressed his eagerness to approach Sri Lankan cuisine without preconceived notions, hoping to be surprised by the beauty and flavors of the dishes.

Looking ahead, Mehigan discussed his diverse ventures, from opening a new outlet in Melbourne Airport to participating in a home delivery system in Sydney. He also mentioned his involvement in India, focusing on making more visits, dinners, and educational initiatives.

In the final moments of the interview, Mehigan touched upon his extensive career, mentioning ongoing projects such as a cruise, collaborations with other food personalities, and the filming of“India's Mega Festivals” with National Geographic. Reflecting on his career, he emphasized the importance of following joy and embracing new experiences.

As the culinary maestro prepares to embark on his journey to Sri Lanka, food enthusiasts and fans eagerly await the delightful and innovative creations that Chef Gary Mehigan will bring to their tables. The three-day culinary extravaganza promises to be an unforgettable experience, celebrating the rich tapestry of Sri Lankan flavors through the lens of a master chef and a chance to meet and chat with him personally.

For tickets and information visit or call +94 71 711 8111.

