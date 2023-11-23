War Update: 52 Combat Clashes Reported As Enemy's Assaults Foiled In Four Directions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Thursday, 52 combat engagements took place between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian invasion troops.

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue their offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, offensive (assault) efforts in the Bakhmut direction, inflicting losses in terms of manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line," the statement reads.

The General Staff notes that Ukrainian soldiers will continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region, inflicting fire damage on the enemy.

The Air Force launched 11 strikes on Russian manpower and equipment clusters.

Missile units hit three enemy clusters, a control post, an air defense system, and four artillery systems.

In turn, the invaders launched 38 airstrikes and fired 32 rockets salvos at the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. "Unfortunately, as a result of Russian terrorist attacks, there are killed and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged," the report said.

According to the General Staff, the operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult. During the day, 52 combat clashes took place across the frontlines.

On the Volyn and Polissia axes, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed. Certain units of the Belarus armed forces continue to perform routine tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas, going for sabotage and reconnaissance missions, shelling populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increasing the density of mine fields along the state border of Ukraine. The invaders launched airstrikes in the areas of Kostobobriv in Chernihiv region and Oleksandria in Sumy region. About 20 settlements were hit by artillery and mortars, among them Khrinivka, Chernihiv region; Basivka, Stepok, Mezenivka, and Turya of Sumy region; Hraniv, Bochkove, and Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor, with the support of aviation, attacked in the Synkivka district of Kharkiv region, where the Defense Forces repelled two assaults. Russian airstrikes targeted the areas near Petropavlivka, Kupiansk, Kurylivka, and Ivanivka, Kharkiv region, and Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region. Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, and Berestovka of Kharkiv region came under artillery and mortar fire.

The enemy conducted no offensive (assault) actions in the Lyman direction. They launched airstrikes in the areas of Serebryanske forestry in Luhansk region and Spirne in Donetsk region. About 15 settlements were affected by artillery and mortar attacks, among them Nevske and Bilohorivka of Luhansk region and Torske, Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, and Rozdolivka of Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Russians ran unsuccessful assault efforts near Klishchiivka and Andriivka in Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 10 attacks. The enemy launched airstrikes in the Chasiv Yar, Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Toretsk areas of Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Chasiv Yar, Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and New York of Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the invaders, with the support of aviation, undertook unsuccessful assault efforts east of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, and Pervomaiske, Donetsk region. Here Ukrainian soldiers repelled 18 attacks. The enemy launched six airstrikes in the Avdiivka area of Donetsk region. About 20 settlements, including Berdychi, Stepove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

In the Marinka direction, the enemy, supported by aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults in the Marinka and Novomykhailivka districts of Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 11 attacks. About 10 settlements in Donetsk region came under artillery and mortar fire, among them Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka, Pobieda, and Novomykhailivka.

The aggressor did not conduct offensive (assault) operations in the Shakhtarske direction but launched airstrikes near Vodiane and Urozhaine in Donetsk region. About 10 settlements, in particular, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, and Urozhaine of Donetsk region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

In the Zaporizhzhia irection, Russian troops did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. More than 15 settlements, including Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Kamianske of Zaporizhzhia region, were hit by artillery and mortars.

On the Kherson axis, the city of Kherson and Antonivka of Kherson region and Dmytrivka and Ochakiv of Mykolaiv region were hit by enemy artillery.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's military death toll in Ukraine as of November 23 stood at 321,800. In the past 24 hours, 1,130 Russian soldiers and officers were killed in action.