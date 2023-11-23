United Arab Emirates President Sends Letter To President Of Nigeria

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan sent a letter to His Excellency Bola Tinubu, the President of Nigeria, regarding enhancing bilateral relations and opportunities for joint cooperation between the two countries.



The letter was delivered to His Excellency President Tinubu by Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and His Excellency Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, during a visit to the Nigerian capital Abuja.

HE Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan and HE Al Hashimy conveyed the greetings of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to HE President Tinubu and their wishes for further progress and prosperity for the government and people of Nigeria.

For his part, HE President Tinubu conveyed his greetings to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides commended the distinguished relations between the two countries, and discussed ways to reinforce and further develop them. Furthermore, they expressed their commitment to enhancing joint efforts to strengthen bilateral relations for the benefit of the two nations and peoples.

The meeting reflected the UAE's unwavering commitment to strengthening cooperation across all sectors with African partners and is a testament to the ongoing efforts towards supporting stability and prosperity in the region.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Arab Emirates Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation.