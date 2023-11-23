Bautomate Business Process Automation Software Wins CII Connect 2023 Award

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India

Bautomate is a cutting-edge intelligent hyper automation platform that harnesses the power of AI, Machine Learning, Generative AI, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to automate and streamline diverse business processes. CII Connect 2023 Award is meant for the category of Exemplary Application of Technology in the Private Sector



Vinga Software Solutions, a global technology solutions company, has been recognised with Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)'s Connect 2023 Award for Exemplary Application of Technology in the Private Sector for its revolutionary Bautomate , an intelligent business process automation platform that represents the next frontier in cognitive automation technology.



Mr. Prasanna Soundara Pandiyan, CEO, Vinga Software Solutions received the award at the 21st edition of CII Connect 2023, an international conference on ICT in Tamil Nadu, on November 21. Launched in 2019, Bautomate is a flagship product of Vinga Software, which was founded by the visionary SMI Group, now a part of Happiest Minds. SMI Group has fostered the success of tech entities like Techmango and InnoMaint.







Bautomate has emerged as a global leader in intelligent process automation by consistently pioneering cutting-edge technologies and redefining industry standards. Its commitment to innovation, coupled with a relentless pursuit of excellence, has propelled the platform to the forefront of the industry. Through a blend of advanced algorithms, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Generative AI, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Bautomate transcends traditional automation, and showcases adaptive and intelligent capabilities that mark a paradigm shift in business operations.





In his comments, Mr. Prasanna Soundara Pandiyan , said that Bautomate's recognition at the prestigious CII Connect event highlights the company's commitment to a paragon of technological excellence. "We are honoured to receive the CII Connect Award 2023 for Exemplary Application of Technology. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to pushing the boundaries of cognitive automation technology. Bautomate is evidence of our commitment to providing intelligent, forward-thinking solutions that transform businesses,” he added.





Mr. Prasanna Soundara Pandiyan also highlighted Bautomate's plans to integrate LLM (Large Language Model) and Generative AI capabilities in the near future. This strategic initiative aims to boost the company's technological capabilities, leveraging advanced language models and versatile AI to further enhance its range of offerings and services.“CII Connect's recognition not only solidifies Bautomate's position as a leader in the technology sector but also motivates us to continue pioneering excellence and innovation in the SAAS business landscape,” he said.





Bautomate is a cutting-edge intelligent hyper automation platform that harnesses the power of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Generative AI, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) to automate and streamline diverse business processes. It provides a transformative solution for businesses of all sizes and industries to achieve unparalleled levels of productivity and success.





Powered by Gen AI, Bautomate ensures adaptive learning, allowing the system to evolve and enhance processes continuously seeking persistent improvement. This adaptability increases accuracy and efficiency enabling businesses to stay ahead in a rapidly changing business landscape. Businesses utilising Bautomate experience not just automation but intelligent guidance too.