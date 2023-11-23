Istanbul Hosting 'Türkiye Innovation Week' (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. "Türkiye Innovation Week" is being held at the Halic Congress Center in Istanbul under the coordination of the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM), Trend reports.

The event has gathered young entrepreneurs, technology leaders and representatives of the business world.

According to the information, 10 megaprojects will be discussed at the "Türkiye Innovation Week."

The conferences and panels of the "Week" discuss many important topics, from renewable energy to food and agricultural technologies, from the future of healthcare and education to artificial intelligence and financial technologies.

TİM Chairman Mustafa Gültepe said the Turkish Exporters Assembly has made a significant contribution to Türkiye's international trade.

"We aim to include Türkiye in the top 10 countries in terms of exports. In the era of high technology, R&D (research and development work), design, branding, TİM wants to make the application of innovation a lifestyle, especially for our youth," he said.

In addition, the event's topics include sustainability and green innovation, artificial intelligence and automation, healthcare technology, space research, food production and agriculture, education, transportation technology and commercial logistics, cyber security and cyber defense, renewable energy technology, and fintech.

