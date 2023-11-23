Istanbul Hosting 'Türkiye Innovation Week' (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. "Türkiye
Innovation Week" is being held at the Halic Congress Center in
Istanbul under the coordination of the Turkish Exporters Assembly
(TİM), Trend reports.
The event has gathered young entrepreneurs, technology leaders
and representatives of the business world.
According to the information, 10 megaprojects will be discussed
at the "Türkiye Innovation Week."
The conferences and panels of the "Week" discuss many important
topics, from renewable energy to food and agricultural
technologies, from the future of healthcare and education to
artificial intelligence and financial technologies.
TİM Chairman Mustafa Gültepe said the Turkish Exporters Assembly
has made a significant contribution to Türkiye's international
trade.
"We aim to include Türkiye in the top 10 countries in terms of
exports. In the era of high technology, R&D (research and
development work), design, branding, TİM wants to make the
application of innovation a lifestyle, especially for our youth,"
he said.
In addition, the event's topics include sustainability and green
innovation, artificial intelligence and automation, healthcare
technology, space research, food production and agriculture,
education, transportation technology and commercial logistics,
cyber security and cyber defense, renewable energy technology, and
fintech.
