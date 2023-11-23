GAL AMMROC AND 360-DMG SIGN A CONTRACT TO CREATE WORLD’S FIRST AVIATION UPCYLCING PROGRAMME IN THE UAE

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 23 November 2023: GAL AMMROC, a leading provider of advanced military maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, has announced signing a contract with 360-DMG Aircraft Trading LLC (360-DMG), a logistics and metal reclamations solutions firm, to establish the world’s first Upcycling, Revert Processing, and Aftermarket Spare Parts Sale Programme in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



GAL AMMROC and 360-DMG will leverage shared expertise and resources to develop a first-of-its-kind military-industrial recycling plant, which will operate in alignment with the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 vision to serve as a diversified solution for the cyclical demand of the aviation industry.



Supported by a rigorous export compliance structure, the integrated defense metals reclamation and innovative closed-loop recycling system has the potential to grow into a global structure that provides services for air forces, airlines, OEMs, and MRO operations around the world.



Commenting on the partnership, Mahmood Alhay AlHameli, CEO of GAL AMMROC, said: “This is a strategic step that will see the dynamic transformation of the aerospace recycling and maintenance services landscapes. Our visionary approach of launching the world’s first defense aviation recycling programme positions the UAE as a leader in the aviation defense sector and the global climate effort – and, once effective, will serve as a blueprint model for defense projects across Asia, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Africa, and other global frontiers.



“We’re eager to see the impact that the programme will have on regional and international industries, especially as GAL AMMROC continues to tap into largely uncharted markets,” he added.



Peer Hashmi, CEO of 360-DMG, commented: “This agreement stands as a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and collaborative excellence, and we are eager to explore the boundless possibilities that lie ahead in our pursuit of transformation and global impact.”



The announcement follows a signing during the Dubai Airshow 2023, which underscores GAL AMMROC and 360-DMG’s joint commitment to the closed-loop recycling of spare parts and scrap materials in the UAE.







