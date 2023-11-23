Techgig Geek Goddess Concludes 9Th Edition With 70,000+ Participation

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 23, 2023: TechGig, India's largest developer community, is all set to host the Grand Finale of the highly-anticipated 9th edition of TechGig Geek Goddess on November 24th, 2023. The Grand Finale will also witness top tech women leaders gracing the Women Disruptors' Conference and the final coronation of the 9th 'Geek Goddess'-a special title bestowed upon the top-performing woman technologist out of 70,000+ aspiring female techies who signed up and participated in this year's event.



The national coding competition, exclusively for women, saw some of the top female technologists in the country test their knowledge and mettle through three rigorous rounds of coding challenges, out of which a select few made it to the final open round to battle for the title of 'Geek Goddess'.



The Women Disruptors' Conference on 24th November will see the best and brightest women in the tech world being felicitated with top honors. With a prize pool exceeding Rs 1 Million, TechGig Geek Goddess aims to identify, support, and empower top female tech talent in the country and give them a platform to jumpstart their career. A note-worthy example is Muskan Agrawal, last year's winner, an alumnus of IIIT Una, who has been making headlines in the news recently for her remarkable placement at LinkedIn.



Ahead of the official awards ceremony, the event will see a dynamic agenda featuring special talks and round table discussions. These conversations will be on gender equality and diversity in tech, by leading influential and industry experts such as Karuna Gopal (Charman Risk Management Committee, Engineers India Limited), Upasana Takku (Co-Founder, Mobikwik) and other notable tech leaders from Cognizant, Genpact and Goldman Sachs.



Expressing his excitement for the upcoming finale, Sanjay Goyal, Business Head of TechGig, said "TechGig Geek Goddess is our endeavour to empower women in the world of tech. It has taken positive strides in this direction and is now a marquee event for female tech talents across the country. With TechGig Geek Goddess, we aim to put the spotlight on female technologists who will be future change makers and inspiration for tech aspirants to embark on their journey of excellence."



TechGig Geek Goddess is not just a competition; it is a movement to bring about gender equality in technology by inspiring, recognizing, and uplifting women to make phenomenal and game-changing contributions to the world of tech.





