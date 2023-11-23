Peru, Qatar Sign Air Services Agreement To Promote Bilateral Tourism And Trade

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)





LIMA, Nov 23 (NNN-ANDINA) - Peruvian Transportation and Communications Minister Raul Perez Reyes and Qatar Civil Aviation Authority (QCAA) Acting President Mohamed Faleh signed an Air Services Agreement (ASA) between the Republic of Peru and the State of Qatar.

This ASA will strengthen the commercial aviation and cooperation relations between both nations.

The Peruvian minister underscored that t he agreement supports the Government's foreign policy , facilitating connectivity and establishing favorable conditions for the growth of tourism and trade, especially with countries in the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region, where until now there are no direct air connections.

It should be noted that Foreign Affairs Minister Javier Gonzalez-Olaechea , as well as officials from the Peruvian Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MTC) , the Ministry of Foreign Affairs , and the Qatar Embassy in Lima , also participated in the activity.

“ This agreement is very important for Peru, since it will promote the exchange of tourists, facilitate the implementation of businesses, and give rise to new businesses, which will help both countries to thrive,” the MTC's head remarked.

Likewise, this Air Services Agreement provides legal stability to investors and air operators in Qatar and Peru , paving the way for the implementation of the Lima-Doha route and vice versa in the near future.

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications will continue to pursue this type of bilateral agreements, which not only strengthen the Peruvian aviation market, but also contribute to consolidating Jorge Chavez International Airport as one of the main hubs in this region . - NNN-ANDINA