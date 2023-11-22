Ceasefire In Gaza Seen As Crucial Step For Lasting Peace - Political Analysts

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The ceasefire in Gaza should be a starting point to end the war on Gaza and open new, serious negotiations for peace in Palestine, say political analysts.

Hamas and Israel agreed to a four-day ceasefire and release of 50 hostages held in Gaza, in exchange for 150 Palestinian women and children in Israeli prisons. The agreement also allows large quantities of aid to enter Gaza, according to international media agencies.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates applauded the efforts that led to the agreement and commended the endeavours of Qatar in partnership with Egypt and the United States, according to a statement by the ministry.



The ministry's spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, emphasised the importance of this ceasefire as a step towards a complete cessation of the escalating war in the Gaza Strip. He stressed the agreement's contribution to de-escalation while preventing targeting and displacement of Palestinians.

Qudah also emphasised the agreement's steps to securing sufficient delivery of humanitarian aid to all areas of the Gaza Strip, meeting all necessities, while stabilising the lives of the people of Gaza as to remain in their homes.



Mohammad Momani, former media minister and political analyst, told The Jordan Times that Jordan praises the efforts that led to a humanitarian ceasefire.

“The ceasefire is consistent with Jordanian national interest and with Jordan's belief in the releasing of civilians, and the cessation of war on Gaza,” Momani said.

Allowing large quantities of humanitarian aid to enter Gaza will help give the medical sector sufficient resources and bring



“temporary” calm to Gaza, Momani said.

Political analyst Mohammad Al Tal, told The Jordan Times that there is no doubt that Jordan, since the beginning of the war on Gaza, has consistently advocated for an immediate ceasefire, refraining from expanding the war in a manner that kills civilians without mercy.



“It was as if the situation had turned into a war of extermination or collective punishment,” Tal said.



Tal stressed that Jordan's stance is distinct among all other Arab and international positions, leading to the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador, the calling of the Jordanian ambassador in Tel Aviv and the freezing of all agreements between Jordan and Israel.

Tal highlighted that on the ground, Jordan was the first to respond to the call of its brothers in Gaza, supporting them by sending medical and humanitarian aid.



Today, Jordan welcomes the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel because it has been actively seeking this internationally and regionally from the very beginning, Tal said.



“This ceasefire should be a starting point to end the war on Gaza definitively, open new and serious negotiations for peace in Palestine, establish the Palestinian state with its capital in Jerusalem,” Tal said.



Tal added that Jordan stood firmly against the idea of displacement of Palestinians considering any talk on this matter a declaration of war.