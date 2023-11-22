JFK Death: Media Reaction In A Pre-Digital World

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) “Like wildfire, the terrible news – simply unbelievable – spread on Friday evening, also through Basel,” wrote the Basler Nachrichten, which in 1977 became the Basler Zeitung.

“Hundreds of people went into town in search of reliable news, forming crowds in front of shops with televisions in the windows. Newspaper editors were bombarded with phone calls, and early on Saturday morning the weekend papers with the first reliable reports were grabbed from vendors' hands.”

Rarely had the Swiss public been shaken by the death of a foreign head of state to such a degree, it continued.“With surprising spontaneity, flags everywhere in the city, in private homes and gardens, were flown at half-mast.”

Kennedy was shot at 12 (7 Swiss time) on Friday, November 22 (see box). This meant almost all Swiss newspapers had to wait until the following morning to go to press, letting the whirlwind of conflicting reports and speculation settle somewhat.