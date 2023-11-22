Tork Showcases Sustainable Hygiene Innovations At ISSA Show North America 2023

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on Tork News Center

Philadelphia, PA., November 22, 2023 /3BL/ – Recently, Tork, an Essity brand, exhibited at ISSA Show North America 2023, the leading resource for information, education, innovation, networking, and commercial opportunities within the worldwide cleaning industry, in Las Vegas. At the show, Tork showcased its products and solutions that inspire leaders to think ahead to meet the highest hygiene expectations and optimize their business performance.

Tork carbon neutral dispensers were nominated for the ISSA Innovation Awards, a program recognizing the latest advancements in the cleaning industry, and were recognized as an honoree for the Environment & Sustainability Award. As of October 2023, a select range of existing Tork brand innovative dispensers in North America are carbon neutral certified. Carbon emissions have already been reduced by using purchased renewable electricity in the production, and the remaining carbon emissions are offset through investments in verified credits from climate projects with ClimatePartner. The selected projects reduce carbon emissions by supplying clean drinking water in Cambodia, providing energy efficient cookstoves in India, and supporting forest protection in Indonesia.

“Being present at ISSA Show North America is always special to our team, and it is our honor to participate this year as our partners at the International Sanitary Supply Association celebrate the organization's 100th anniversary,” said Matthew Urmanski, Vice President Sales and Marketing NA at Essity.“We are proud that Tork carbon neutral dispensers were named in the ISSA Innovation Awards program as an honoree for the Environment & Sustainability Award and look forward to helping businesses maximize their business performance while minimizing environmental impact.”

At ISSA Show North America, Tork showcased its broad range of products and solutions, including Tork Vision Cleaning , Tork Counter Mount Soap System , Tork PeakServe family of dispensers , and Tork Advanced Coreless High Capacity Bath Tissue . Show attendees also had the opportunity to engage with Tork's virtual tools, including the Tork Office Complaints Minimizer , an interactive challenge that helps facility leaders learn about hygiene solutions to reduce complaints, and Tork VR Clean Hands Training and Education , a virtual reality (VR) headset-enabled game specifically designed to make hand hygiene training more engaging.

“The ISSA Show is one of our most anticipated events of the year,” said Rachel Olsavicky, Regional Marketing Manager, Commercial & Public Interest at Essity.“The energy at this year's show has been incredible, and we are always grateful for opportunities to engage with partners and customers to show how Tork can help them think ahead to meet rising hygiene expectations.”

To learn more about Tork's presence at ISSA Show North America 2023 and additional products and solutions, please visit .