Costa Rican Coffee Shines At The Seoul International Coffee Show

Costa Rican Coffee, represented by the Asia Pacific – Latin America Trade and Investment Promotion Center (AP-LAC), participated in the twenty-second edition of the Seoul International Coffee Show, a renowned fair in the global coffee industry which was held from November 8 to 11 in the Korean capital national brands attended the activity: Coopelibertad, Coopepilangosta and Café Rubaldo, in a stand under the“Café de Costa Rica” brand.

The staging of Costa Rica at this fair was possible thanks to the articulation of joint actions promoted by AP-LAC, with the participation of the Costa Rican Coffee Institute (ICAFE), the Foreign Trade Promoter (PROCOMER) and the Costa Rican embassy Rich in Korea.

During this event, various promotional activities, meetings with potential buyers and tastings were carried out at the national representative specialty coffee stand of Costa Rica.

Potential buyers include major Korean coffee importing companies, specialty coffee shops, roasters and special audiences with municipalities in Korea promoting the Social Economy and Fair Trade model.

The director of the Asia Pacific – Latin America Trade and Investment Promotion Center (AP-LAC), Andrés Álvarez, highlighted the importance of public-private cooperation in the promotion of Costa Rican exports.

“This participation is a faithful example that joint actions and the establishment of public/private alliances are successful in promoting the export of Costa Rican products to different international markets,” said Álvarez.

The manager of Coopepilangosta R.L., Carlos Vásquez, pointed out that participation in this fair has been an important opportunity to exhibit two of its main high-quality coffees.“Our expectation from the Asian market in general is that they like our coffee for its smooth and balanced flavor. In addition, it is innovative and has some exotic elements,” he said.

The Korean market is strategic for Costa Rica, as it is the third trading partner for Costa Rican exports to Asia, with shipments of nearly US$80 million in 2022, experiencing significant growth after the entry into force of the Free Trade Agreement. Trade (FTA) between both countries in 2019.

Regarding coffee, Costa Rica competes with more than 35 countries, mainly Colombia, Ethiopia, Kenya and Guatemala. The country has the second highest price, only surpassed by Kenya, and is the ninth supplier of grain to the Korean market.

