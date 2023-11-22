Kastoori By Eminent Filmmakers Nagraj Popatrao Manjule And Anurag Kashyap To Release On December 8Th

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 22, 2023: The National Award-Winning film, Kastoori (The Musk), is all set to hit the theatres on 8 December 2023. The Vinod Kamble directorial, presented by eminent filmmakers Nagraj Popatrao Manjule and Anurag Kashyap, has already won hearts at film festivals across the world with several accolades on both national and international stages.



Anurag Kashyap, Filmmaker and Actor, said,“Kastoori is an important film of our times. It's a kind of a story which very few filmmakers can tell well. Vinod is a director who understands the world well, and thus has made a beautiful film around a heart-breaking story. That's what brought me and Nagraj to together present it to the world. We are sure that the audience will love the film as much as we did.”



Kastoori is a movie that follows a 14-year-old boy who is prejudiced and teased for the smell of his body, highlighting his struggles for education and self-discovery as he encounters the scent of Kastoori. For its unique concept and extraordinary story-telling style, Kastoori has been the recipient of prestigious awards like Best Children's Film Award & Swarna Kamal at the 67th National Film Awards 2019, FIPRESCI Special Jury Mention at Aurangabad International Film Festival 2020, and Best Actor Award - Samarth Sonawane at Aurangabad International Film Festival 2020. The movie has also been nominated for Best Film, Best Director, and Best Child Actor at the New York Indian Film Festival.



Filmmaker Nagraj Popatrao Manjule mentioned,“Kastoori is a real story being told by a filmmaker who knows the circumstances and the difficulties faced by the kids of manual scavengers. He's made such a good film around it and won a National Award for it. Me and Anurag are sure that the story will resonate with every audience member.”



The unique and impactful storyline of Kastoori (The Musk) has been a major motivation for two industry stalwarts, Anurag Kashyap and Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, to come together and present the movie. Also, eight ladies from non-film backgrounds came together to produce the film, and so far, it has been selected at 13 International Film Festivals. With an impressive 9.3 IMDB rating, Kastoori, a small film from Solapur, has been able to clinch national and international attention.



“I was very much influenced by the thought of Buddha "अत्तदीपभव:" and with that as the center, I wrote the story of the film. Kastoori is about self-discovery and I have experienced it very closely and I am very happy that Anurag sir and Nagraj sir liked the movie,” said Director of Kastoori Vinod Kamble.



Vinod Uttreshwar Kamble won the Best Promotion Short Film 2016 award at My Mumbai Short Film Festival for his first short film, Grahan. His second film, Post Mortem, was selected for the Festival de Cannes Short Film Corner in 2017. His latest film, Kastoori, has been premiered at various national and international film festivals, including MAMI International Film Festival, Dharamshala International Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, New York Indian Film Festival, Smile Foundations' SIFFCY Film Festival New Delhi, Orange City International Film Festival Nagpur, Indo German Film Week, Berlin, and London Indian Film Festival.



“The very first time we heard the script and concept of Kastoori (The Musk), we were convinced that this exceptionally narrated story should be presented before the world. I am sure that the movie will change the outlook of people towards the safai karmcharis (manual scavengers); thereby, creating an inclusive society,” said Dr. Payal Dhoke, Co-producer, Insight Films.

Company :-The Yellow Coin Communication Pvt. Ltd

User :- Riya Mehta

Email :