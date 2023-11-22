Italian Composer's Masterpiece Captivates Opera Enthusiasts

Gaetano Donizetti's opera "The Elixir of Love" has been shown in
Baku.
The opera was staged by Ukrainian opera director Nikolay Tretyak
at the Baku Music Academy Opera Studio, Azernews reports.
This opera was written by the composer in just two weeks. It was
first staged in Milan in 1832 and then went around all the theatres
in the world.
Soloists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet
Theatre, including People's Artist Akram Poladov, Honoured Artists
Ramil Gasimov and Inara Babayeva, laureate of international
competitions Mahir Taghizade, as well as a choir of Honoured Artist
Sevil Hajiyeva, captivated the hearts of opera lovers.
The performance was first presented under the baton of People's
Artist Fakhraddin Karimov.
The production aroused great interest among opera fans. One of
the most memorable moments of the show was Ramil Gasimov's
performance of the aria Una furtiva lagrima.
The Elixir of Love is a melodramma giocoso in two acts by the
Italian composer Gaetano Donizetti. Felice Romani wrote the Italian
libretto, after Eugène Scribe's libretto for Daniel Aubar's Le
philtre (1831).
The opera premiered on May 12, 1832, at the Teatro della
Canobbiana in Milan.
L'elisir d'amore was the most often performed opera in Italy
between 1838 and 1848.
Today, it is one of the most frequently performed of all of
Donizetti's operas.