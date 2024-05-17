Dubai: Now, Extend Old Rental Vehicles' Lifespan In New RTA Initiative

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 17 May 2024, 2:40 PM

Now, car rental companies can extend the lifespan of the vehicles they use, thanks to a new initiative launched by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai.

The project - which covers commercial vehicles registered in the emirate - will initially focus only on light vehicles in the rental business within the emirate.

“This service (extension) would be optional, not mandatory, for companies operating in the car rental business in Dubai,” said Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, CEO of RTA Licensing Agency.

“It is designed specifically for those wishing to extend the lifespan of their vehicles by undertaking the required technical inspections based on the approved conditions of car rental activities published on the RTA's website and the top international practices.”

Based on current regulations, car rental companies should replace manual vehicles after four years and electric ones after six years - from the vehicle's manufacture date.

Here's how car rental companies can apply for service extension:

Log onto the RTA's website using the company's account.Review the requirements and information.Agree to the terms and conditions and confirm the request with the company's data.Select vehicles that have reached maximum lifespan.Choose the appropriate service centre, date, and time for the life extension test.Check e-mail confirming the booking details.Attend the scheduled appointment; complete the payment for the lifespan extension inspection; and proceed with the vehicle test.In the event of getting a Pass result, the customer should apply for the standard technical traffic safety test to renew the vehicle at a service centre within 30 days of receiving the Life Extension Inspection Certificate.

Should a vehicle fail the test, the customer must undertake necessary technical improvements to the vehicle that did not pass. The company can apply for the test up to a maximum of three times.

Al Ali said the RTA conducted extensive technical studies and field surveys before launching the service extension for car rental companies as the first phase. Subsequent phases will include other categories of commercial vehicles.

