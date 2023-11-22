Hollywood Rising Star Ikill Orion Unveils Le Kil, A Revolutionary Artist

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Ikill Orion, a rising star in Hollywood, has announced the pre-launch of his highly anticipated new venture, Le Kil. This one-of-a-kind global startup, valued at over $50 Million , ushers in a -brand-new- reality set to revolutionize the entertainment industry by putting artists at the forefront.

Le Kil, will be the home for celebrities, emerging artists & future stars in the Creator Economy. It will offer a unique blend of Music, Fashion, TV, Luxury, Beauty, Food, and Film, making it a one-stop-shop for all things Pop Culture. With Ikill Orion's expertise and vision, Le Kil is set to become the go-to destination for fans, artists & brands.

As an artist-driven platform, Le Kil aims to empower creators and give them the recognition + opportunities they deserve. It will provide bespoke services and a space for artists to showcase their talents, connect with their fans, and collaborate with other like-minded individuals.

"I am thrilled to unveil Le Kil, a platform that will redefine the way we consume media and entertainment. It's time for artists to take control of their destiny, and Le Kil will provide them with the perfect platform to do so," said Ikill Orion, the founder of Le Kil.

With its unique concept and Ikill Orion's star power, the company is in the process of securing pre-seed investment funding and will be working with Forbes Fortune 500 renowned agency Deloitte for advisory and consultancy. Le Kil in-house boutique label is in talks with Virgin Music Group a subsidiary of Universal Music in terms of their distribution services, licensing opportunities & brand partnerships.

The first set of projects including Ikill Orion`s upcoming groundbreaking `Hip-Pop` double album "Younglord" , the transformative + provocative `Lifestyle TV` un-scripted series Le Kil & the Rock Doc / Fashion Film Le Kil: Making$ of a Killer Brand are scheduled for Q1`24 with production & filming to begin in Hollywood throughout Spring Fashion Week in (London/Paris/Milan/NYC).