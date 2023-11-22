ISESCO: Deportations Harmed Tangible & Intangible Cultural Heritage Of Western Azerbaijanis

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Director of the Humanities and Social Sciences Sector of the
World Islamic Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation
(ISESCO) Ramata Almami and expert of the Strategy and Cooperation
Department of ISESCO Headquarters Dinara Guliyeva visited the
community of West Azerbaijan on Tuesday, Azernews reports.
Deputy Chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women, and
Children Affairs Aynur Sofiyeva, representatives of the community
of West Azerbaijan, including the Chairwoman of the Women's
Council, member of Milli Majlis Malahat Ibrahimgyzy, member of the
Women's Council, member of Milli Majlis Sabina Hasayeva, and
community spokeswoman Ulviye Zulfugar, gathered at the meeting with
ISESCO officials.
Malahat Ibrahimgizi noted at the meeting that deportations had
damaged the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Western
Azerbaijanis.
Sabina Hasayeva noted that women and children of West Azerbaijan
went through difficulties and trials during exile, adding that
carpet art and national cuisine, as the main sphere of women's
interests, are considered victims of deportation.
Community representative Ulviye Zulfugar informed ICESCO
representatives that these tragic events also had a negative impact
on Geycha ashiq art, literature of Western Azerbaijan, folklore,
and theatre art.
MENAFN22112023000195011045ID1107469299
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.