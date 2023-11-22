ISESCO: Deportations Harmed Tangible & Intangible Cultural Heritage Of Western Azerbaijanis

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Director of the Humanities and Social Sciences Sector of the World Islamic Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (ISESCO) Ramata Almami and expert of the Strategy and Cooperation Department of ISESCO Headquarters Dinara Guliyeva visited the community of West Azerbaijan on Tuesday, Azernews reports.

Deputy Chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs Aynur Sofiyeva, representatives of the community of West Azerbaijan, including the Chairwoman of the Women's Council, member of Milli Majlis Malahat Ibrahimgyzy, member of the Women's Council, member of Milli Majlis Sabina Hasayeva, and community spokeswoman Ulviye Zulfugar, gathered at the meeting with ISESCO officials.

Malahat Ibrahimgizi noted at the meeting that deportations had damaged the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Western Azerbaijanis.

Sabina Hasayeva noted that women and children of West Azerbaijan went through difficulties and trials during exile, adding that carpet art and national cuisine, as the main sphere of women's interests, are considered victims of deportation.

Community representative Ulviye Zulfugar informed ICESCO representatives that these tragic events also had a negative impact on Geycha ashiq art, literature of Western Azerbaijan, folklore, and theatre art.