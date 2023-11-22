Emirates Adjudged“Best Airline In The World” At Ultras 2023 Awards

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dubai: Emirates takes centre stage at the ULTRAs 2023 Awards, taking home two coveted accolades. Crowned“Best Airline in the World” and“Best Airline in the Middle East” – Emirates won the votes of thousands of global travellers, thanks to its world-class products, unmatched services, and superb value for money offerings.



Thomas Ney, Divisional Senior Vice President Service Delivery at Emirates, accepted the awards at a ceremony held on November 20 in Dubai at the Nikki Beach Club.









Emirates continues to invest in product and service enhancements to ensure customers have the best travel experience in the air and on-ground. The airline recently rolled out a meal pre-ordering service for customers to select their meal options in advance of travel; and offered free onboard Wi-Fi for all Emirates Skywards members.

Emirates recently won the 2024 APEX World Class Airline for delivering outstanding customer service, and for showcasing the highest global standards of safety and well-being, sustainability, and service-guest experience. The airline also scooped a 2024 IFSA award for 'Best Onboard Amenity,' in recognition of the airline's sustainable Economy Class amenity kit.

The airline recently announced a record half-year performance for 2023-24, carrying more than 26 million passengers across its extensive network.

