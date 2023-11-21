Azerbaijan Sends New Batch Of Energy Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The second batch of humanitarian aid, consisting of electrical equipment, has been sent from Azerbaijan to Ukraine.

That's according to the Azerbaijani Press Agency (APA), Ukrinform reports.

The humanitarian cargo includes more than 900,000 meters of electrical cables and wires, as well as 18 transformers and transformer substations.

A convoy of 23 trucks with humanitarian aid, provided by the Ministry of Energy of Azerbaijan, left the Sumgayit Technologies Park on November 21. According to an order by the country's president, Ilham Aliyev, another batch of electrical equipment, valued at $7.6 million, is to be sent to Ukraine in the near future as part of humanitarian aid.

Azerbaijan sent the first batch of humanitarian aid to Ukraine in late October.

Photo: APA