The Three Day Super Sale Starts On 24 November With Discounts Up To 90 Per Cent Off From Over 500 Brands And 2000 Stores In Dubai

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 21 November 2023: The Three Day Super Sale (3DSS) is back, with unmissable shopping deals for all. Prepare your shopping cart for amazing offers up to 90 per cent off at the most beloved brands across the city. Mark your calendars as the sale begins on Friday, 24 November, lasting until Sunday, 26 November.

Presented by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the 3DSS takes place across many of Dubai's most iconic retail spots, offering shopping enthusiasts citywide an exclusive chance to take advantage of the sales. Taking place just twice a year, on the annual retail calendar, 3DSS offers a wide range of products across a variety of categories, so make sure to not miss out on these reduced prices across lifestyle, electronics, fashion, beauty, homeware and much more. Rush to catch huge discounts from over 500 participating brands in over 2,000 stores across Dubai.

