Emerging Markets’ Currencies Hit Peak Since 2017

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Emerging market currencies are set for their best year since 2017, experiencing a late surge as 2023 nears its end.



This upturn has been driven by improved U.S. inflation data, sparking hopes of a Federal Reserve rate cut by mid-2024.



As of Tuesday, the MSCI EM Currency Index has gained 3.4% this year, a notable increase since October.



Eugenia Victorino, Head of Asia Strategy at SE , suggests that the recent rapid gains might lead to short-term market volatility.



She acknowledges the positive trend but advises caution due to the swift pace of the recovery.



This turnaround in emerging currencies follows a year of unexpected fluctuations, influenced by premature speculations on China's economic growth and changes in U.S. monetary policy.



The global consensus now indicates the end of monetary tightening, shifting market focus toward emerging economies.



The dollar's decline this month further bolsters investment in these markets.







Due to their central banks' aggressive rate hikes, Latin America and Eastern Europe have seen substantial returns.



Since October, key players in the rally include the Polish zloty and Hungarian forint.



In Latin America, carry trade strategies, where investors borrow in lower-yielding currencies to invest in higher-yielding ones, have proven profitable.



Currencies like the Colombian peso, Mexican peso, and Brazilian real have each offered investors over 15% gains.



Goldman Sachs strategists predict that emerging markets will continue to offer attractive returns in 2024, especially through carry trades.



They anticipate that half of the expected 10% sovereign bond returns next year will stem from these trades, a sentiment echoed in the bank's outlook report by analysts, including Andrew Tilton.



This trend highlights the growing appeal of emerging markets as a lucrative investment arena amidst global economic shifts.

