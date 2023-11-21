Parliament Ratifies Agreement Between Azerbaijan And Rwanda

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Milli Majlis has ratified an agreement between the Government of
the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of
Rwanda on the exemption of holders of diplomatic and service
passports from the visa regime, Azernews reports.
The draft law on approval of the agreement was discussed at
today's parliamentary session. After discussions, MPs voted in
favor of the bill's adoption.
