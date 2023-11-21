-->


Parliament Ratifies Agreement Between Azerbaijan And Rwanda


11/21/2023 3:12:39 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Milli Majlis has ratified an agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Rwanda on the exemption of holders of diplomatic and service passports from the visa regime, Azernews reports.

The draft law on approval of the agreement was discussed at today's parliamentary session. After discussions, MPs voted in favor of the bill's adoption.

