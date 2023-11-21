Death Toll Of Israel War Against Gaza Surpasses 14,000 Martyrs

Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- The number of martyrs killed as a result of Israel's onslaught on Gaza has risen to 14,128 people, including 5,840 children and 3,920 women.The government media office in the Gaza Strip said on Tuesday that the number of missing persons rose to 6,800, including 4,500 children and women.

