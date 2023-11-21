-->


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Death Toll Of Israel War Against Gaza Surpasses 14,000 Martyrs


11/21/2023 3:04:35 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 21 (Petra) -- The number of martyrs killed as a result of Israel's onslaught on Gaza has risen to 14,128 people, including 5,840 children and 3,920 women.
The government media office in the Gaza Strip said on Tuesday that the number of missing persons rose to 6,800, including 4,500 children and women.

MENAFN21112023000117011021ID1107467123

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search