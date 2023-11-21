NSDC Join Hands With Gokhale Institute To Enhance Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Of India

(MENAFN- KNN India) Pune, Nov 21 (KNN) The National Skill Development Corporation has joined hands with Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE) to boost the skilling and entrepreneurship landscape of India.

The collaboration aims to provide knowledge and advocacy support in building the capacity of grassroots institutions, establishing market linkages, industry connects to the products and services rendered by artisans, industries and MSMEs to create pragmatic solutions, boost economic activities.

Vice-chancellor of GIPE Ajit Ranade said,“Skilling is an instrument to achieve an ultimate objective. Not just failures, but we must learn from our successes as well, if it can be replicated and what else can we achieve using the means in which success was first achieved.”

Centre for Excellence in Entrepreneurship and Development and Asra Centre of Excellence for Nano-entrepreneurship at GIPE will share knowledge and contribute to the venture which will enable job creation and increase income levels of households.

Pradnya Godbole, director of CEED and CEO of deAsra Foundation, said,“The combined strengths will foster and enable an ecosystem for unorganised enterprises and MSMEs to start and scale up.”

This partnership will foster action research on innovative microfinance models for access to finance for MSMEs, classification and definition for nano-entrepreneurs, and indicators and enabling environment for growth and indicators of readiness of youth for self-employment/entrepreneurship.

(KNN Bureau)