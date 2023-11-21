Investornewsbreaks CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) Named As A Top 25 Managed Security Services Provider

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CISO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: CISO) , an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider (“MSSP”), was ranked as a top 25 managed security services provider by cybersecurity business intelligence company CyberRisk Alliance and MSSP Alert, the news and research channel for managed security services providers. CISO was included on the list this year in spot 25; the recognition represents the company's work and commitment to becoming a leader in the space. MSSP has released the list annually for the past seven years with rankings based on a survey MSSP Alert sends to its readers along with the site's editorial coverage of MSSP, MDR and MSP security providers. MSSP notes that the companies that make the list outperform the overall cybersecurity services market in 2023, indicating the strength of managed security services that these companies provide at a time when cybercrime has increased, becoming a significant threat to businesses of every size and from every industry.“We are honored to be named to this prestigious list of MSSPs worldwide,” said CISO Global CEO David Jemmett in the press release.“With our focus on leading-edge, AI-driven cybersecurity solutions and our deep technical expertise, we are delivering next-generation cybersecurity capabilities to better protect our enterprise clients and to ensure their continuous operation while helping them maintain their reputation.”

