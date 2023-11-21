Approaching A Truce Agreement: Hamas

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamas officials are“approaching a truce agreement” with Israel after weeks of the war in the Gaza Strip, according to Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of the Palestinian group that rules the besieged enclave.
The group delivered its response to Qatari mediators in the ongoing talks, Haniyeh said in a statement to Reuters news agency on Tuesday morning.
A Hamas official told Al Jazeera that negotiations were centred on how long the ceasefire would last, arrangements for delivery of aid into Gaza and the exchange of Israeli captives held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners in Israel.
Both sides will free women and children and details will be announced by Qatar, which is mediating in the negotiations, said Ezzat al-Risheq, a Hamas senior official.
