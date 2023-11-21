Emirates Post Group Announces Winners Of COP28 Youth Edition Commemorative Stamp Design Competition

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Emirates Post Group Company (EPG), in partnership with the Ministry of Culture and Youth, announced the COP28 – Youth Edition Commemorative Stamp Design Competition winners. Held in celebration of the UAE's hosting of the 28th annual Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change 2023 (COP28), this Competition aimed to foster the creativity of young talents and emphasise the importance of combating climate change.

The initiative encouraged young talents to express their creativity by crafting a special stamp design that captures the importance of climate change and the UAE's dedication to addressing its challenges. Following an extensive evaluation process, three exceptional designs were selected as the winners of this competition. Aicha Alzain claimed the winning design, with Meera Al Khateri and Yassir Al Yassri securing second and third places. All three winners will be awarded cash prizes, and Aicha's stamp will be officially issued by EPG.

In a statement, His Excellency Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, said:“The UAE's policy and the aspirations of our leadership are directed at empowering the youth and enabling them to contribute positively to the nation's growth and development in line with global trends for future sustainability. By developing policies that are conducive to the development of youth, we ensure that the youth play a pivotal role in the nation's development and its future growth.”

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture and Youth added:“The creative role of youth, which was evident in the designs of this postage stamp, reflects our collective goal to consolidate their position on a global scale. This project in cooperation with Emirates Post Group provides a valuable opportunity for youth to participate in a number of important community initiatives and showcase their creativity. We congratulate the winners for their outstanding efforts in creating their designs that reflects our nation's aspirations in bringing the world together to work for a sustainable future of our planet.”

His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Alashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, said,“On behalf of the Group, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the winners of this competition, who's inspiration and creativity have given further light to the profound importance of environmental preservation and worldwide sustainability. Through our collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Youth, we have not only nurtured the potential of our young talent but also acknowledged their central role in shaping our national narrative. The winning youth edition stamp design will exemplify the UAE's resolute commitment to environmental sustainability and will proudly represent us on the global stage at COP28. We will continue to organise such initiatives to foster a culture of innovation and sustainability, empowering our youth to become the leaders of tomorrow and driving positive global transformation.”

The competition underscored the Group's commitment to empowering the country's youth and fostering their advancement in diverse fields, in line with the vision of the wise leadership that emphasises the crucial contribution of young individuals in shaping a prosperous future.