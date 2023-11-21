Azerbaijan Joins Mou On Creation Of Green Energy Platform (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Azerbaijan,
Romania, Georgia, and Hungary together with Bulgaria and the EU
have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the creation of
the Green Energy platform, Trend reports.
"We had a fruitful meeting on Green Energy Corridor with the
participation of 4 countries, Bulgaria and EU in Budapest. We
agreed to start a feasibility study right after the tender and hold
a meeting of transmission system operators in December in Baku in
order to establish a joint venture," Minister of Energy of
Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his page on X.
Meanwhile, Azerbaijan, Romania Georgia and Hungary signed an
agreement to build a Black Sea sea-belt electric cable from the
Black Sea coast of Georgia to the Black Sea coast of Romania on
December 17, 2022.
The Black Sea Energy Submarine Cable project intends to provide
Europe with secure energy sources. In order to assist the
initiative, the European Commission, Azerbaijan, Romania, Hungary,
and Georgia signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement in
Bucharest.
The main priority of the project is to deliver renewable energy
to Romania through underwater electrical cables passing through
Azerbaijan and Georgia. It is anticipated that the project, with an
initial budget of $2.3 billion, will be operational by 2029.
As part of this project, it is planned to lay a 1,195-kilometer
power transmission line with a capacity of 1,000 MW between Georgia
and Romania and install a digital connecting cable. To this end,
with the support of the World Bank, it is planned to prepare a
technical and economic justification for the project by the end of
2023.
MENAFN21112023000187011040ID1107465849
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.