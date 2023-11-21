President Ilham Aliyev Expresses Condolences To Family Of Russian Kemerovo's Ex-Governor

( MENAFN - AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolences to the family and close relatives of the former governor of Russia's Kemerovo region Aman Tuleyev.

