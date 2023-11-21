11Th Emirates Oncology Conference Gathers +3,700 Global Medical Experts In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

The 11th Emirates Oncology Conference (EOC 2023), organised by the Abu Dhabi Health Services (SEHA), a subsidiary of PureHealth, and Tawam Hospital, part of the SEHA network, has concluded in the emirate.

The three-day conference marked significant progress in cancer research and medical innovation, reaffirming its commitment to enhancing medical education, raising public awareness and keeping healthcare professionals updated on the latest developments in cancer care.

The 11th EOC attracted over 3,700 participants from 39 countries, featuring over 200 speakers from North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and North Africa.

During the conference, approximately 49 research papers were presented with 34 selected to be published in a conclusive medical journal to commemorate the EOC 2023, proving the effectiveness of the conference in highlighting groundbreaking cancer research.

Dr Khalid Balaraj, Chair of Oncology Service at Tawam Hospital, and Dr Jawaher Ali Al Nasseri, Chief of Medical Oncology Department at SEHA, said:“We are extremely pleased with the results of this year's conference. The Emirates Oncology Conference has set the highest standards in exchanging experiences in scientific research and information in oncology, making it the largest gathering of professionals in the field within the region, attended by more than 3,700 participants from around the world.”

As per a study by the World Health Organization (WHO), 30-50% of all cancer cases are preventable. It said that lifestyle choices are critical for prevention, as one of the major causes of cancer is linked to obesity.

EOC 2023 has become a key oncology platform, providing a collaborative space for physicians, surgeons, researchers, healthcare providers and industry representatives to share ideas and shape the future of cancer care in the country. Experts from the global medical community took centre stage, delivering lectures and presentations during the conference's sessions.

The comprehensive agenda at EOC 2023 addressed crucial topics, including breast cancer, haematological malignancies, palliative care, lung cancer, radiation oncology, neuro-oncology, and more. EOC also showcased an exhibition floor, where industry-leading brands displayed breakthrough medicines and procedures aimed at improving patient care.