US: Texas Sues Dupont, 3M Over Toxic 'Forever Chemicals' In Consumer Products

(MENAFN- IANS) Houston, Dec 13 (IANS) Texas, the second-largest US state, is suing companies including DuPont and 3M, charging them of having made products containing toxic "forever chemicals" commonly known as per-and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) and falsely advertising over their safety.

DuPont's Teflon and 3M's Scotchgard were among products sold to Texans and concealing "substantial risks from consumers and the State," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in the lawsuit.

"Defendants marketed products containing harmful PFAS chemicals for over 70 years and were aware of the harmful effects of PFAS chemicals for over 50 years," the lawsuit said.

Texas has found PFAS contamination in some drinking water systems, reports Xinhua, citing the Texas Tribune, noting that nearly 50 public water systems across the state have reported exceeding the US Environmental Protection Agency's newly released PFAS limits for drinking water.

According to a report by The Hill, several states have already filed lawsuits over the chemicals. Some of these suits have alleged false advertising, while others have sought compensation for alleged contamination.

In 2022, 3M reportedly announced plans to exit PFAS manufacturing by 2025 in response to growing environmental and legal pressures. According to The Hill report, DuPont spun off its division that makes PFAS-containing products in 2015.

PFAS, or per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, is the name of a family of manmade chemicals widely used in a range of consumer products.

Known as "forever chemicals" because of their persistence in the human body and environment for long periods, PFAS refers to a group of over 10,000 synthetic chemicals that are used in products, including food packaging, cosmetics, clothing and cooking equipment.

Recently, Australia's peak health authority, the National Health and Medical Research Council (NHMRC), published new draft guidelines revising the safe limit of four PFAS and significantly cutting the country's acceptable limits of "forever chemical."