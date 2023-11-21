Azerbaijan Sends Second Part Of Electrical Equipment Aid To Ukraine (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The second part
of humanitarian aid consisting of electrical equipment has been
sent to Ukraine in accordance with the order of President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, dated July 17, 2023, Trend
reports.
The humanitarian cargo includes more than 900,000 meters of
electric cable and wires, as well as 18 transformers and complete
transformer substations, a source in the Ministry of Economy of
Azerbaijan said.
A convoy of 23 trucks with humanitarian aid left the Sumgayit
Chemical Industrial Park today. By the order of the head of state,
it is planned to send the next batches of electrical equipment
worth $7.6 million to Ukraine within the humanitarian aid in the
near future.
MENAFN21112023000187011040ID1107465123
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.