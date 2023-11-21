Iran seeks to enhance economic, trade ties with Pakistan

(MENAFN) The Islamic Republic of Iran is seeking to enhance its economic and trade ties with Pakistan by proposing the establishment of joint free zones and trade centers, as reported by an Iranian news outlet.



Ahmad Jamali, the deputy secretary of Iran’s Free Zones High Council, indicated that Tehran has secured an agreement with Islamabad to create a shared free zone along the border of the two countries.



“We have identified 200 investment opportunities in potential joint free zones with Pakistan which can be used to boost export to the country,” Jamali stated in a conference conducted on Monday by the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) for seeking Iran-Pakistan trade chances.



Highlighting that the Chabahar free zone in Sistan-Baluchestan Province serves as a favorable platform for expanding exports from Iran to Pakistan, the official remarked: “Identifying investment opportunities in free zones can lead to the prosperity of businesses and trade of the two countries’ economic operators.”



Jamali additionally highlighted that Iran is contemplating substantial incentives for exporters to Pakistan, with full government support for business operators involved in the country.



Discussing an imminent exhibition showcasing Iran-Pakistan trade opportunities, slated for mid-January 2024, Jamali emphasized that hosting such events provides another excellent avenue for advancing economic relations between the two nations.

MENAFN21112023000045015839ID1107465111