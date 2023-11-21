US, West Oppose Azerbaijan Due To Shusha Declaration Signed With Türkiye - MP

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. Western states
stand against Azerbaijan due to its being a Muslim state and
signing the Shusha Declaration with Türkiye, the Chairman of the
Defense, Security, and Anti-Corruption Committee of the Azerbaijani
Parliament Ziyafat Asgarov said at today's parliamentary meeting,
Trend reports.
The MP noted that after the signing of the aforementioned
declaration, the West began worrying over it.
"First, France opposed it, and later it turned out to be an
order from Washington," emphasized Asgarov.
He also pointed out that the US always claims Azerbaijan is its
strategic partner.
"But how do they treat a strategic partner? Azerbaijan liberated
its territories from occupation, and restored international law. In
30 years, none of the Western states opposed Armenia and imposed
sanctions. But now, when we have liberated our lands, there is
pressure on us," the MP stressed.
"The US is using France to stay in the shadows. Such
hypocritical policies cannot be implemented. Being a powerful
state, the US should stand for truth, supporting international law.
We waged war fairly, with no civilian casualties and no 'ethnic
cleansing'. The US has made similar statements, and this is just
one of the reasons, as they did not accept the independent policy
of the President of Azerbaijan and also tried to prevent the
revival of a Muslim state," added the MP.
The Shusha Declaration, officially the Shusha Declaration on
allied relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the
Republic of Türkiye, is a declaration on allied relations signed
between Azerbaijan and Türkiye on June 15, 2021.
The declaration touched various issues in the political,
economic, trade, culture, education, sport, and energy security
sectors, the Southern Gas Corridor, cooperation in the field of
defense industry, military cooperation and mutual military
assistance, Zangezur corridor, possibilities of cooperation within
the framework of the proposed six-party platform (Azerbaijan,
Armenia, Russia, Türkiye, Iran, Georgia), and opening a Turkish
consulate in Shusha.
