Al Khater Meets Egyptian Minister Of Planning

Cairo: Minister of State for International Cooperation at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met yesterday with Minister of Planning and Economic Development of the Arab Republic of Egypt H E Dr. Hala Elsaid.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of development financing and exchange of experiences and ideas about its mechanisms.

The meeting addressed the ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip, exploring ways to support the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and the implementation of humanitarian aid in collaboration between the two countries.