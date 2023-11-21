Leader Xi urges for improved French collaboration in China

(MENAFN) In a recent phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized China's desire for enhanced collaboration with France. President Xi urged for increased investments from French companies in China and sought assurance from France regarding a fair and non-discriminatory trade environment for Chinese businesses. This move comes as part of China's efforts to fortify its relationship with France, a key European trading partner, following Macron's visit to China in April.



Chinese state television reported that President Xi expressed China's commitment to maintaining a robust level of trade with France, welcoming the entry of more French products into the Chinese market. He also highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation frameworks between China and France within the United Nations and other multilateral institutions. Notably, China currently holds the presidency of the United Nations Security Council for the month.



As the European Union investigates China's support for electric cars and plans to launch another inquiry into its steelmakers, President Xi acknowledged the concerns raised by European countries regarding the ambiguous laws and rules applied to foreign companies operating in China. Despite these challenges, he emphasized China's openness to collaboration and trade with France.



President Xi called on France to play a constructive role in fostering positive developments in China-European Union relations. Tensions have arisen due to various issues, including the EU's efforts to reduce dependence on China's supply chain and geopolitical events such as the conflict in Ukraine.



During the phone call, the two leaders also exchanged views on the situation in the Gaza Strip. They agreed on the importance of avoiding further escalation and preventing a more severe humanitarian crisis in the region.

