EJB, Hong Kong MENA Chamber Of Commerce Agree To Boost Trade, Investment

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Egyptian Junior Business Association (EJB) and the Hong Kong MENA Region Chamber of Commerce have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enhance their cooperation and trade, creating business opportunities for entrepreneurs in both Egypt and Hong Kong.

The agreement was signed by Bassam El-Shanawany, the EJB Chairperson, and Amr El-Hennawy, the President of the Hong Kong MENA Chamber of Commerce. They also discussed the business potential between the two countries and the plan for a delegation visit from the Chamber in early 2024.

El-Shanawany said that the cooperation with the Hong Kong MENA Chamber would offer great joint investment opportunities and new horizons for investors who want to trade in Africa through Egypt, which is the gateway for investment in Africa and the Arab region.

He also said that this cooperation reflects a new openness and vision towards the East and the emerging markets and economies there. He stressed the importance of being part of this movement, which would enable us to have a strong presence and engage in different types of inter-regional trade.

Mohamed Abou Basha, the EJB Secretary General, said that EJB is preparing a delegation of member companies from various sectors to explore export and import opportunities, develop Egyptian exports, and hold bilateral meetings with businessmen from both sides.

He also highlighted the importance of cooperating with the Hong Kong MENA Chamber of Commerce to open up new opportunities for Egyptian companies in global markets and establish international partnerships in the region's countries. He said that this would increase the chances for joint investments and attract foreign direct investment, as well as facilitate bilateral cooperation in African and regional markets.