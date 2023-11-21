Collection six white-blue shirts worn by Lionel Messi in 2022 World Cup up for auction

(MENAFN) Sotheby's confirmed on Monday that a collection of six white-and-blue shirts worn by Lionel Messi during Argentina's triumph in the 2022 World Cup is available for auction.



"These match worn shirts are artifacts of Messi's legacy. They symbolize the culmination of a career filled with hard work, and an undying passion for the beautiful game," the UK-based auctioneers stated in a declaration. "Messi's 2022 World Cup journey was about more than just winning; it was about inspiring generations of footballers and fans."



Should the No. 10 jerseys fetch more than USD9.3 million, they might surpass the existing record for the highest price attained for sports memorabilia at a public auction.



The USD9.3 million benchmark was established by the sale of Diego Maradona’s 1986 World Cup jersey from the quarterfinal against England, auctioned at Sotheby’s in May 2022.



In one of the most unforgettable moments in World Cup history, the Argentine football star deftly maneuvered the ball with his hand past goalkeeper Peter Shilton and into the net, although the referee failed to notice the infringement.



Maradona later stated that the goal was scored "a little with the head of Maradona and a little with the hand of God."



In the 2022 final against France, Argentina secured their third World Cup victory in a penalty shootout following a 3-3 draw at Doha's Lusail Stadium, with Lionel Messi contributing two goals.



Sotheby’s, established in London in 1744, is set to auction Messi's shirts in New York in December, with the jerseys available for public viewing at the New York headquarters.

MENAFN21112023000045015839ID1107463136